SFA basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A scheduled game between Stephen F. Austin and Jackson State University has been canceled due to issues with COVID-19.

As the game will not be rescheduled, anyone who purchased tickets for the Dec. 21 game can choose to either make a donation toward the Purple Lights Fund or have the credit applied to another game this season.

For any questions or additional information, please call the SFA Athletic Ticket Office at 936-468-5225 or email at tickets@sfasu.edu.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

