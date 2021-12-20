Marshall ISD students injured in wreck after being ejected from vehicle

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Several students in the Marshall Independent School District were injured in a car crash Sunday, Dec. 19.

The Marshall Police Department says the wreck happened around 5 p.m. in the 3400 block of Karnack Highway near the intersection with Williams Road. The wreck involved two vehicles.

Initial reports say a four-door Chevy headed east on Karnack lost control somehow and slid sideways into a four-door Nissan that was headed west. Officers who responded found three juvenile males who had been ejected from the Chevy, including the adult male driver. A fourth unconscious male was found in the front passenger seat of the Chevy.

The driver and front passenger of the Nissan, both adult females, were conscious and alert, officers say. However, the driver was trapped in the car and had to be rescued by the fire department.

All six people involved in the wreck were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The front passengers of both vehicles remain hospitalized, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Marshall ISD posted about the wreck on Facebook Monday, saying several of their students were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

“We are so incredibly thankful that everyone is ok. Maverick families we ask that you help us to lift them, and their families, up in prayer. We wish for quick healing upon them all. ❤️‍🩹 Thank you for joining us in sending healing thoughts their way,” the school district posted Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.