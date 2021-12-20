Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Killeen Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train

Killeen Police block 38th Street
Killeen Police block 38th Street(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Killeen Police Department responded to the area of 38th Street and Commerce Drive for a man being hit by a train.

During the investigation it was determined that a BNSF train was traveling eastbound on the tracks near the 38th Street bridge, there the male victim was seen on the tracks.

The conductor attempted to stop using emergency braking procedures, but was unable to stop before hitting the victim.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the male victim dead just before midnight.

The victim is identified as 55-year-old Brent Steven Babcock.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way
Pictured are Raylee and April Williams. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for missing 9-year-old girl
Pictured is the man who robbed the Money Center located at the Walmart on Gilmer Road in...
Longview police asking for public’s help identifying man who robbed Gilmer Rd. business
Two people were killed, according to DPS.
2 killed in Panola County crash
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash

Latest News

Police lights
35-year-old man dies after Longview shooting
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
SFA professor wins worldwide art competition
Single-vehicle crash kills driver near Kilgore
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way
Two people were killed, according to DPS.
2 killed in Panola County crash