Killeen Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a train

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Killeen Police Department responded to the area of 38th Street and Commerce Drive for a man being hit by a train.

During the investigation it was determined that a BNSF train was traveling eastbound on the tracks near the 38th Street bridge, there the male victim was seen on the tracks.

The conductor attempted to stop using emergency braking procedures, but was unable to stop before hitting the victim.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the male victim dead just before midnight.

The victim is identified as 55-year-old Brent Steven Babcock.

