Gladewater firefighters battle duplex fire Monday morning

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire Monday morning.

The fire occurred in one side of a duplex on North St. The fire department reports that crews arrived to an active fire coming out of the eaves and roof vents of the home.

Gladewater fire crews, along with aide from Gladewater PD, CWC Fire, and Sabine were able to get the fire under control and limit it to one side of the duplex structure. No injuries were reported, the department said.

Officials did not disclose the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, officials say. (Gladewater Fire Department)

