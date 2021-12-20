Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - After a chilly day, the light rain is ending and skies will be gradually clearing overnight. It will be a cold start for Tuesday with temperatures near freezing in the morning. Lots of sunshine for the next few days and south winds will return by Tuesday afternoon, starting our warming trend. The warming will happen quickly with temperatures in the mid 60s Wednesday and back in the 70s by Thursday. Christmas Even looks breezy and warm with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. Much the same for Christmas Day. Temperatures will continue to be well above average heading into the last week of Christmas and a big cool down doesn’t look to take shape until after the new year.

