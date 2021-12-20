DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton woman had died after a Canton man tried to “scare” her and ran into her on FM 1651 in Van Zandt County Friday morning.

Rachel Ann Raper, 18, died at a Tyler hospital. The other driver, Alfonso Medina, 17, of Canton, is listed in serious condition at a Tyler hospital.

According to the DPS report, Medina was driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado westbound on FM 1651, 10 miles south of Canton, at 10:12 a.m. Raper was driving eastbound and Medina recognized Raper as an acquaintance and swerved over the center line in an attempt to “scare her.” Medina’s vehicle struck the front left of Raper’s.

A passenger of Medina’s is listed in stable condition in a Canton hospital.

