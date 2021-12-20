Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Center man arrested on sexual assault, child porn charges

Bobby Halbert, 70, of Center, was arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of...
Bobby Halbert, 70, of Center, was arrested on charges of child pornography, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child on Monday.(Shelby County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Center man has been arrested on multiple charges of assault, indecency with a child and child pornography.

According to a report by Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham, investigators with his office executed a search warrant on the residence of 70-year-old Bobby Halbert. As a result of the investigation, Windham said Halbert was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure. His bond is currently set at $4.5 million with further charges possibly pending.

Windham said that investigators were alerted to the situation following an alleged victim stepping forward with information.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

