Caldwell Arts Academy student artwork displayed in DC

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Arts Academy was selected to create ornaments to represent the state tree at the 2021 National Christmas tree display in Washington, D.C.

The students were given a blank ornament with the prompt “What makes your state beautiful?” They had the creative ability to represent Texas nationally. Some art includes longhorns, cowboys, and bluebonnets.

Fifth-grader Quinn Squyres designed one of the twelve ornaments on the Texas tree. Her ornament is featured on the National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 website.

“I feel really happy to have accomplished getting my ornament on the national tree website and the state tree in Washington D.C.,” Quinn said. “I drew a longhorn, and it is special to Texas and me. My grandparents live on a farm, and longhorns live across the street. This was my inspiration.”

Eighth-grader Kenadi Carmichael has been at Caldwell for three years.

“I feel so blessed to be here and to have opportunities that other schools don’t get to have,” Carmichael said. “I’m just really excited that I get to work on my art a lot at school, and not just at home, and that’s been really freeing for me.”

Students from 58 schools across the nation and abroad designed one-of-a-kind ornaments for the display on the Ellipse in President’s Park. These unique ornaments adorn 58 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree. Each tree represents a U.S. state, territory, or the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates ornament display.

Caldwell Academy students who participated in the event include AIdan Ginn, Riley Klofenstine, Gerardo Reyes, Raymundo Olivares, Quinn Squyres, Nailynn Morales, Blake Hulcy, Alyssia Martines, Frida Cuevas, Desiree Sanchez, Brianna Castillo, and Kenadi Carmichael.

The America Celebrates ornament program is an annual collaboration of the National Park Service (NPS), the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Park Foundation (NPF). The U.S. Department of Education worked with states and territories to identify elementary, middle, and high schools to participate in the America Celebrates program.

