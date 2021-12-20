2 killed in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Minden, Louisiana, died in a crash Sunday morning in Panola County.

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes both died in the two-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, officials were called to the scene of the crash at 9:54 a.m. on U.S. 59, just south of Carthage, Texas.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2008 Dodge Ram towing a trailer was traveling north on U.S. 59 in the left lane. The report indicates a 2021 Mazda CX5, driven by Hunter Wilkes, was traveling west on the Loop U.S. 59 exit ramp, attempting to turn left onto U.S. 59.

Wilkes entered the intersection and was struck by the 2008 Dodge Ram towing a trailer, officials said.

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes were both pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Fields.

According to officials, there was also a two-month-old boy riding in the vehicle with Hunter and Alexis Wilkes at the time of the crash. The child was taken to UT Health East Texas in Carthage, where he was reported to be stable.

The 79-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to UT Health East Texas in Carthage, where he was reported to be stable.

