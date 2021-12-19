Top 10 Moments from 2021 Texas A&M Football Season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will close out the 2021 season on December 31 against Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. The Aggies are ranked number 25. The Demon Deacons are number 17 after a 10-3 season.

There were some big moments during the Aggies 8-4 campaign. KBTX Sports is counting down the top 10 moments from the season.

10. Isaiah Spiller’s 67-yard touchdown run against Arkansas to make it a one-score game.

9. Zach Calzada touchdown pass to Jalen Preston to put the Aggies up 24-20 against LSU in the 4th quarter.

