Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Raylee and April Williams. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for missing 9-year-old girl
Pictured is the man who robbed the Money Center located at the Walmart on Gilmer Road in...
Longview police asking for public’s help identifying man who robbed Gilmer Rd. business
Clockwise from top left: Graciela Perez, Martin Guzman, Stuart Hendricks, Blanca Guzman.
4 accused of running illegal poker room in Smith County
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-18-21
Tyler-Longview area, Deep East Texas at marginal risk for severe storms
Lindale man dies after 1-vehicle motorcycle crash on CR 411 in Smith County

Latest News

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world’
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'
Fauci says omicron variant is `just raging around the world'