Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview police asking for public’s help identifying man who robbed Gilmer Rd. business

Pictured is the man who robbed the Money Center located at the Walmart on Gilmer Road in...
Pictured is the man who robbed the Money Center located at the Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview. (Source: Longview Police Department)(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Longview Police Department

LONGVIEW, Texas (News Release) - The Longview Police Department needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Saturday, December 18th, 2021, at around 11:50 a.m., Longview Police Officer responded to The Money Center located inside the Walmart at 2440 Gilmer Rd. in reference to an unknown problem. Upon arrival on the scene, officers spoke to an employee, who was working at the money center. The employee said that a black male came into the money center saying he needed to send some money. The employee advised that the black male slipped her a small note that said, “Give me the money”.  The suspect then indicated to the employee that he had a gun.  The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and the subject then left with the money.

Officers were able to locate photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build and was wearing a gray hood, a white beanie, a white mask, a blue jumpsuit, and boots.  The vehicle was described as an older model white Toyota Corolla or Camry with all-black wheels.

Pictured is the white Toyota Camry or Corolla that was used in an armed robbery that occurred...
Pictured is the white Toyota Camry or Corolla that was used in an armed robbery that occurred at a Longview Walmart. (Source: Longview Police Department)(Longview Police Department)

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at  greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clockwise from top left: Graciela Perez, Martin Guzman, Stuart Hendricks, Blanca Guzman.
4 accused of running illegal poker room in Smith County
House fire to Chapel Hill
House fire in Chapel Hill area claims life of elderly woman
Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine
Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs
Lindale man dies after 1-vehicle motorcycle crash on CR 411 in Smith County
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-18-21
Tyler-Longview area, Deep East Texas at marginal risk for severe storms

Latest News

Pictured are the four suspects who broke into a Russell Drilling property and stole a pickup...
Nacogdoches police, constable asking for help identifying suspects who stole pickup, tools
Two boxers train on heavy bags at the Sniper-Wolfe Academy in Longview. (Source: Bob Hallmark,...
WEBXTRA: Fighters at Longview boxing school training for East Texas Golden Gloves
Volunteers going through bags of toys to give to families per toy preference forms that...
Tyler families picked up toys during Toys for Tots pick-up day
WEBXTRA: Boxers train for East Teas Golden Gloves