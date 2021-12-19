Longview police asking for public’s help identifying man who robbed Gilmer Rd. business

From the Longview Police Department

LONGVIEW, Texas (News Release) - The Longview Police Department needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Saturday, December 18th, 2021, at around 11:50 a.m., Longview Police Officer responded to The Money Center located inside the Walmart at 2440 Gilmer Rd. in reference to an unknown problem. Upon arrival on the scene, officers spoke to an employee, who was working at the money center. The employee said that a black male came into the money center saying he needed to send some money. The employee advised that the black male slipped her a small note that said, “Give me the money”. The suspect then indicated to the employee that he had a gun. The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and the subject then left with the money.

Officers were able to locate photos of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build and was wearing a gray hood, a white beanie, a white mask, a blue jumpsuit, and boots. The vehicle was described as an older model white Toyota Corolla or Camry with all-black wheels.

Pictured is the white Toyota Camry or Corolla that was used in an armed robbery that occurred at a Longview Walmart. (Source: Longview Police Department) (Longview Police Department)

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

