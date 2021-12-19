Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas volunteers begin process of rebuilding historic Caddo Mounds site

Caddo Mounds State Historic Site willow cutting
Caddo Mounds State Historic Site willow cutting(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caddo Mounds State Historic Site was destroyed by a tornado in 2019. Today, the rebuilding process starts with volunteers gathering materials and willow cutting.

The restoration is underway because Caddo Mounds Historical Site in Alto aims to preserve history and educate the future.

“It’s important to at least tell that Native American story of Texas and we are a site that can do that,” Caddo Mounds State Historic Site manager Anthony Souther said.

The restoration effort is also a symbol of the Caddo Nation’s perseverance.

“This is more than just a building. It is, it is part of our homelands and our way of life,” Caddo Nation of Oklahoma councilwoman Arlene Kay O’Neal said. “It claimed the building but it didn’t claim our spirit. And our spirit is still whole and intact and we’re thriving as a people and we’re going forward with this.”

Volunteers included three people from Houston.

“Just for people to come that far to come help us, it’s a little inspiring,” Souther said.

The goal is to have the grass house done this summer and reopen the museum in the fall of 2022. Those interested in volunteering can find more information on their social media, Caddo Mounds State Historic Site.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

