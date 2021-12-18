Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Fighters at Longview boxing school training for East Texas Golden Gloves

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While most East Texans are shopping for the holidays or spending time with family and friends, another group is devoting its time to training for a February event, the East Texas Golden Gloves.

Boxers at Sniper-Wolfe Academy in Longview are hard at work training for a shot at the Golden Gloves tournament, which will be held in Tyler in February.

Boxers from 8 years old to 32 in all weight classes are under the guidance of boxing trainer Stephen Fletcher.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

