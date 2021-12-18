WEBXTRA: Fighters at Longview boxing school training for East Texas Golden Gloves

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While most East Texans are shopping for the holidays or spending time with family and friends, another group is devoting its time to training for a February event, the East Texas Golden Gloves.

Boxers at Sniper-Wolfe Academy in Longview are hard at work training for a shot at the Golden Gloves tournament, which will be held in Tyler in February.

Boxers from 8 years old to 32 in all weight classes are under the guidance of boxing trainer Stephen Fletcher.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.