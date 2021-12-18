Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York....
FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York. Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer at age 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere -- said in a statement that he died peacefully early Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at a hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clockwise from top left: Graciela Perez, Martin Guzman, Stuart Hendricks, Blanca Guzman.
4 accused of running illegal poker room in Smith County
House fire to Chapel Hill
House fire in Chapel Hill area claims life of elderly woman
Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine
Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs
The shooting was reported by several callers who heard gunshots.
1 shot, no suspect in custody in Tyler shooting Thursday night
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 12-18-21
Tyler-Longview area, Deep East Texas at marginal risk for severe storms

Latest News

Two boxers train on heavy bags at the Sniper-Wolfe Academy in Longview. (Source: Bob Hallmark,...
WEBXTRA: Fighters at Longview boxing school training for East Texas Golden Gloves
Volunteers going through bags of toys to give to families per toy preference forms that...
Tyler families picked up toys during Toys for Tots pick-up day
WEBXTRA: Boxers train for East Teas Golden Gloves
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Contamination in Navy’s water system a crisis decades in the making