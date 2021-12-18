Tyler-Longview area, Deep East Texas at marginal risk for severe storms

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms this morning have remained below severe limits, at least as of the time I’m writing this. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms from Tyler-Longview to areas south. The main concern would be damaging wind and hail if a severe storm does develop. At this time, it appears the best chance for this to occur would be in Deep East Texas as there is a more favorable environment in southern areas for storms to become stronger. The showers and storms will be with us through most of the morning, coming to an end this afternoon.

Once storms pass, windy conditions and cooler temperatures will be with us. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Tyler-Longview, Lufkin-Nac, and other areas. As we go through the day, temperatures will be cooling down as well, our highs for today will be in the morning, and afternoon temps will be in the 40s and 50s. Deep East Texas could see warmer afternoon temps give the cold front may not make its way far enough south.

Beyond today, temps will sit below normal for several days, before warming back up into the 70s by the end of next week. Other than a low rain chance Monday, it also looks like this next week with be dryer than last. For those that were hoping for a cold Christmas, I don’t foresee it happening, at least as of now.

