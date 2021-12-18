Tyler families picked up toys during Toys for Tots pick-up day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This morning’s cold and rainy weather didn’t stop Tyler families from picking up toys at today’s Toys for Tots pick up day.

The organization was able to help more than 800 families this year with the help of volunteers and donations.

Parents and guardians lined up in coats, boots, and held umbrellas outside of the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Tyler today. Inside, about 20 volunteers were going through bags of toys to give to each family. Coordinator Don Monn said the work went into the early hours to be ready for today.

“We was here til one o’clock in the morning last night. We ran out of toys twice, and we had to go shopping, wipe out Tyler in toys. But we made sure all these kids have Christmas.”

Monn said there was an increase in toy donations this year. He believes it’s because people in the East Texas community saw the need and wanted to help out. Trash bags filled two rooms in the building. Each had a number on them that corresponded to a family. Families would show their numbers and volunteers would search through the bags to find the right one. Tatiana Jones and her sisters were picking up toys for their families.

“It means a lot because this year Christmas has been hard. I know not only for me but for other parents as well so to have people that care and want to give back, that’s great. And it helps us out a lot as parents, too.”

The demand for toys is up from last year, according to Monn.

Donnell Rowe was picking up toys for his four kids.

“It takes a little bit of stress off the family. Mainly because I’ve been without a job. I just recently got hired with a company, but I won’t be able to do anything until after the holidays,” Rowe said.

Jones and Rowe know they aren’t the only ones and said they are thankful to Toys for Tots for blessing them this year.

“A lot of people were out with the COVID and all that, was without jobs, and lost houses and their properties and stuff because of the pandemic,” Rowe said. “It’s a blessing for all these families to be able to come together. It’s about peace and happiness and just to be blessed and be able to come around and get help.”

Monn said they will start collecting toys for next year now.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.