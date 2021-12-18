Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a stormy start to the day, skies are finally mostly dry and quiet across the area with some MUCH cooler temperatures as well now that the well-advertised cold front as fully cleared East Texas. Skies will partially clear overnight as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 30s by tomorrow morning. We will see a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the day tomorrow with highs staying cool in the lower to middle 50s. A weak disturbance is still expected to move over ETX on Monday and will attempt to bring a few scattered showers throughout the day. This scattered rain as well as the ample cloud cover will help keep temperatures below average in the lower to middle 50s for one more day before we warm into the middle to upper 50s by Tuesday, which is the first official day of Winter! In true East Texas fashion, we will begin yet another warming trend throughout the first few days of the winter season, placing highs in the lower 70s on Christmas Eve and middle 70s on Christmas Day. Hope Santa Claus has some short sleeves on under that big red coat!

