Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Safety officials urging pedestrians to wear reflective gear

If you're a pedestrian the city suggests wearing protective gear that can keep you visible...
If you're a pedestrian the city suggests wearing protective gear that can keep you visible while on the road and potentially avoid accidents.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -According to research done by TxDOT, in 2020 there were over 4800 fatal crashes that occurred in the state of Texas, and of those accidents, 731 were pedestrian-related fatalities.

City officials share a few things the public should do to decrease those numbers while keeping pedestrians on the road safe.

“Any lighting source is good, light colored clothing helps obviously reflects the headlights from the vehicle a lot better than dark clothing, and just being aware of your surroundings. And that’s good advice for any situation, but especially if you’re a pedestrian,” said Assistant City Manager of Public Safety Gerald Williamson.

The City of Lufkin is currently monitoring high traffic and accident-related areas to insure those areas are safe for drivers and pedestrians in the future.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the two vehicles caught fire.
DPS releases name of man killed in fiery crash near Tyler airport
Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine
Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs
Allen Sutton (bottom left) and Laneshia Young (bottom right) are charged in the death of...
Smith County grand jury indicts duo accused in beating, burning death of pregnant woman
The shooting was reported by several callers who heard gunshots.
1 shot, no suspect in custody in Tyler shooting Thursday night
Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack

Latest News

Fatal House Fire
House fire in Chapel Hill area claims life of elderly woman
Happy Tickets
Longview police hand out gift cards to random people
House fire to Chapel Hill
House fire in Chapel Hill area claims life of elderly woman
Longview Police hand out gift cards to random strangers. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Longview police hand out gift cards to random people