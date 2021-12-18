Safety officials urging pedestrians to wear reflective gear

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -According to research done by TxDOT, in 2020 there were over 4800 fatal crashes that occurred in the state of Texas, and of those accidents, 731 were pedestrian-related fatalities.

City officials share a few things the public should do to decrease those numbers while keeping pedestrians on the road safe.

“Any lighting source is good, light colored clothing helps obviously reflects the headlights from the vehicle a lot better than dark clothing, and just being aware of your surroundings. And that’s good advice for any situation, but especially if you’re a pedestrian,” said Assistant City Manager of Public Safety Gerald Williamson.

The City of Lufkin is currently monitoring high traffic and accident-related areas to insure those areas are safe for drivers and pedestrians in the future.

