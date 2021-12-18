Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again, well above seasonal normal temperatures across East Texas today, but that changes Tomorrow!!! We are looking for a strong cold front to pass through East Texas early tomorrow morning over northern sections of East Texas, including Tyler/Longview, then into the middle to late morning hours for the Lufkin/Nacogdoches areas. Showers/thundershowers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible along and near the frontal boundary. There is a MARGINAL RISK for significant severe storms, or a 5% chance, during the morning hours, then drops to the far southern sections of ETX late morning/early afternoon. At this time, very gusty winds, some very heavy rain are the greatest threats. Rainfall totals of 1.00″ to 1.50″, and possibly more, over northern sections and near 1.00″ over the southern 1/2 of ETX. Remain Alert until this system moves through your area. Once the rain ends, skies will slowly become partly cloudy, and the chilly air moves in for several days. High Temperatures on Saturday will occur in the morning and the low, near midnight, Saturday Night. Lows in the middle 30s are expected Sunday through Wednesday, then we start warming up quickly. High temperatures in the lower to middle 50s on Sunday and Monday, then upper 50s on Tuesday, then the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Christmas Eve looks to be partly cloudy and warm with no rain forecast. Have a great Friday and enjoy the rain tomorrow. Hoping for no severe weather!!!

