Longview police hand out gift cards to random people

‘Would a gift card help you out this Christmas season?’
Longview Police hand out gift cards to random strangers. (Source: KLTV Staff)
(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They were walking up to strangers and handing out good cheer. The Longview Police Department recently received an anonymous donation of gift cards for their Blue Santa Program, and they are handing them out to random people as, well, blue Santas.

In a Longview grocery store parking lot, officers Brandon Thornton and Daniel Stroud are looking for, well, anyone really. They believe everyone deserves an unexpected gift every once in a while.

“We get various reactions. Some people are wondering why the officers are approaching them,” Thornton said.

And I’m sure a guy with a camera pointing at them, namely me, doesn’t help with the comfort level too much.

“Would a gift card help you out this Christmas season?” Stroud asked a man pumping gas.

“Yes,” he replied.

“All right, I’m going to give you one,” Stroud said.

Expressions are often initially the same, but then the ice is broken.

“I saw your shirt. I like your shirt. I like what’s written on your shirt,” Stroud said to a woman pumping gas.

Yolanda Sherrod was pretty curious as to why she was approached.

“It shocked me for a minute. You know, everybody gets kind of nervous when they see police walk up. But I’m glad I’m legal. You know, no warrants, no tickets,” Sherrod said.

“Once we identify ourselves and kind of tell them why we’re here, the reactions turn completely different,” Thornton said.

“Would a little gift card from the Longview Police department help you out this holiday season?” Thornton asked a shopper.

“Yes, it would. Thank you,” she replied.

“Make it a little bit better?” Thornton asked.

“Oh yes, thank you,” the woman replied.

“A gift card, man. Could that help you out a little bit?” Stroud asked another shopper.

“Heck yeah,” he replied.

Deborah Templeton and Shawn Gethers didn’t really have anything in common, but they do now - a little plastic card that may help put gifts under the tree.

“The help that they’re giving is real nice because a lot of people need the extra help during the holidays,” Templeton said.

“It’s a great thing. I hope more people get surprised like this,” Gethers said.

“So, your advice; if you see an officer walking up to you, don’t run?” I asked Thornton.

“Umm, Yeah, sure. Sure,” Thornton said with a laugh.

You just never know what form Santa will take.

Longview police will be giving out more gift cards next week in random places around Longview.

