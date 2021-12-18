Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 4 holiday hors d’oeuvres

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Holiday meals are wonderful, with the hams or turkeys roasting, pies baking, and casseroles waiting for their turn in the oven. But sometimes people get hungry waiting for that meal, which is a great time to bring out trays of simple, delicious hors d’oeuvres for them to snack on. Here are four easy ones to have on hand.

Click on the name of the appetizer you’d like to try to be taken to the recipe:

1. Bite-sized cheddar biscuits: These tiny, tender biscuits are easy to make and can be stirred up in a hurry, as you’ll see in the video. They’re so delicious, too!

2. Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries: Sausage-stuffing muffins with dried cranberries is a fun holiday treat. They are handy because they have delicious dressing flavor but they’re easy to pack and take along with you to a friend’s house for dinner. Portable dressing! Kids love it, too.

3. Hawaiian flatbread pizza: - If you’re a fan of pizza, including pizza on the grill, you’ll love this idea, because it can be made either in the oven or on the grill, and then cut up into bite sized pieces to serve on a platter.

4. Southern-style smoked Gouda grits and bacon dip: This dip, served with crackers or tortilla chips, is indescribably delicious. Your guests will talk about it long after the day is done.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

