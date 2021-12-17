1 shot, no suspect in custody in Tyler shooting Thursday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are working a shooting scene in the 400 block of Sutherland Dr. on Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at 8:45 p.m. as a shots fired call. Neighbors said they heard a number of shots nearby. While officers were responding, more 911 calls came in advising there was one victim shot, police say.

Officers found that the 18-year-old male victim was alert and awake when they arrived. He was taken by EMS to UT Health on Beckham. A neighbor who is a nurse had begun first aid on the victim while awaiting the ambulance.

Police say that witnesses saw what they described as a white Mercedes that is a possible suspect vehicle in the case. It was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

No other people were injured in the shooting. The case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information on this case, they are asked to call police at 903-531-1000.

