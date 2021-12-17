Lufkin’s Texas Forestry Museum displays handmade early 1900s home exhibit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Forestry Museum in Lufkin has a unique new exhibit.

The Old Homeplace is a temporary installation at the museum and a handmade work of art by local artist Tommy Smith. Smith said that he modeled the early 1900s home exhibit off of memory from his childhood.

Education coordinator at the museum, Kaitlin Wieseman, said that when Smith called looking for a place to showcase his art, they were happy to display the piece due to its forestry connections, as it is mostly made of wood and shows what homes might have looked like in the early years.

Wieseman also says Smith made sure to include every last detail.

“We don’t get to see this very often,” said Wieseman. “Especially that it is handmade and very intricate due to the fact that he has furniture even inside them. So in the house it has a bed, or in the outhouse they even made like a little magazine so it is very intricate and detailed.”

The exhibit will be on display until January 12. While the piece is being shown at the museum, visitors can place bids to own The Old Homeplace. A portion of the bidding proceeds will go to the museum’s education fund.

