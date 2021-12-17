Smith County Salvation Army volunteers distributing Angel Tree gifts for 1,600 kids

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Distribution for the Smith County Salvation Army Angel Tree outreach is underway. Individuals and families lined up outside the Salvation Army community shelter building on Friday morning.

Captain Michelle Walker with the Salvation Army said more than 1,600 kids’ gifts will be distributed Friday as part of the Angel Tree program. Earlier this week, over 600 gifts were passed out to seniors.

All the people involved in the effort are volunteers, Walker said.

Walker also reminded people that it is still kettle season, and those funds help the Angel Tree program. The kettle efforts will end on Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army of Smith County distributed more than 1,600 gifts for kids Friday morning. (Source: Blake Holland/KLTV) (KLTV Staff)

