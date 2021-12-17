Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County Salvation Army volunteers distributing Angel Tree gifts for 1,600 kids

People were lined up outside the Salvation Army in Tyler as the distribution happened. (Source:...
People were lined up outside the Salvation Army in Tyler as the distribution happened. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Blake Holland
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Distribution for the Smith County Salvation Army Angel Tree outreach is underway. Individuals and families lined up outside the Salvation Army community shelter building on Friday morning.

Captain Michelle Walker with the Salvation Army said more than 1,600 kids’ gifts will be distributed Friday as part of the Angel Tree program. Earlier this week, over 600 gifts were passed out to seniors.

All the people involved in the effort are volunteers, Walker said.

Walker also reminded people that it is still kettle season, and those funds help the Angel Tree program. The kettle efforts will end on Christmas Eve.

The Salvation Army of Smith County distributed more than 1,600 gifts for kids Friday morning....
The Salvation Army of Smith County distributed more than 1,600 gifts for kids Friday morning. (Source: Blake Holland/KLTV)(KLTV Staff)
The Salvation Army of Smith County distributed more than 1,600 gifts for kids Friday morning....
The Salvation Army of Smith County distributed more than 1,600 gifts for kids Friday morning. (Source: Blake Holland/KLTV(KTRE Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the two vehicles caught fire.
DPS releases name of man killed in fiery crash near Tyler airport
Allen Sutton (bottom left) and Laneshia Young (bottom right) are charged in the death of...
Smith County grand jury indicts duo accused in beating, burning death of pregnant woman
Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine
Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs
Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack
The shooting was reported by several callers who heard gunshots.
1 shot, no suspect in custody in Tyler shooting Thursday night

Latest News

Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
Lynnie Chatman
Affidavit: Livingston man beat father to death
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Warm and muggy again