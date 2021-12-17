Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the two vehicles caught fire.
DPS releases name of man killed in fiery crash near Tyler airport
Allen Sutton (bottom left) and Laneshia Young (bottom right) are charged in the death of...
Smith County grand jury indicts duo accused in beating, burning death of pregnant woman
Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine
Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs
Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack
The shooting was reported by several callers who heard gunshots.
1 shot, no suspect in custody in Tyler shooting Thursday night

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role
FILE - Rod Stewart performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2018.
Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case
Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: Traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship