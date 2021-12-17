Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for some patchy fog to develop overnight tonight across portions of East Texas. Tomorrow should be a fairly quiet day in the weather with warm/humid and mostly cloudy skies expected. On Saturday morning, a strong cold front is expected to pass through East Texas during the morning hours bringing with it another chance for isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds, some heavy rainfall and some small hail will be possible. Rainfall totals on Saturday morning could be in excess of 1.00″-1.25″ in some areas. Much cooler air filters in quickly behind this front. Cooler Air is expected to remain in East Texas through Wednesday morning before we start warming up late next week. Some return moisture will filter into East Texas on Monday where a 40% chance for showers should occur. With the chilly air in place, this should be a chilly rain with a few sleet pellets possible. Below Normal Temperatures are expected Sunday through Tuesday of next week...so a bit more seasonable. The first day of Winter is Tuesday...and it will likely feel much like a winter day for East Texas. Have a wonderful Thursday Night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.