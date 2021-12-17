Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lindale man dies after 1-vehicle motorcycle crash on CR 411 in Smith County

By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 52-year-old man who was injured in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 411 in Smith County earlier this month died at a local hospital Thursday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troops investigated the wreck, which happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 5. The crash occurred approximately four miles southwest of Lindale on CR 411.

The preliminary crash report shows that Michael Pierce, of Lindale, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson southeast on CR 411 at an unsafe speed as he approached a curve in the road. The motorcycle veered off the road, and Pierce was ejected.

EMS personnel took Pierce to UT-Health East Texas Tyler Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Meredith pronounced Pierce dead at the hospital Thursday, the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

