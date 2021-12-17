Investigation into string of Ore City vehicle thefts widens after arrest

ORE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday, Longview police officers and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in a vehicle theft that occurred in Ore City on another charge. Now, the Ore City Police Department is widening its investigation into a string of vehicle thefts that have occurred there.

Robert Michael Halldorson, 23, of Ore City, is still being held in the Gregg County Jail on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge and a burglary of a vehicle charge. His bond amount was set at $5,000.

Now, OPD investigators are looking into other suspects in a string of vehicle thefts, according to a post on the Ore City Police Department Facebook page.

“We have had a string of vehicle thefts in the City of Ore City,” the Facebook post stated.

After an Ore City PD took a report about a vehicle that was stolen on Holly Street, the Longview Police Department notified him that they had arrested a suspect who was in possession of a stolen vehicle that had been reported to the Ore City Police Department on Sunday.

The Ore City PD officer spoke to Halldorson at the Gregg County Jail about the vehicle that had been reported stolen. They then obtained an arrest warrant for him and served it on him at the jail.

“We are investigating other stolen vehicle reports within the Ore City limits,” the Facebook post stated. “We are dedicated to serving our Ore City community.”

Officer Kenny Boyle with the Ore City Police Department said that Halldorson is a person of interest in the string of vehicle thefts.

