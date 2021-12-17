Founder of JSTAR Ministries delivers supplies to Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Kentucky (KLTV) - An East Texas pastor is on his way back from Mayfield, Kentucky where he dropped off a load of immediate needs donations for victims of last week’s tornados. And the supplies went out nearly as quickly as they are brought in.

Patrick Johnson founded JSTAR Ministries, Johnson’s Success Through Attitude and Respect, to help troubled kids, but he now also helps out with disaster relief.

“The donations went well. I went to the Graves County Fairgrounds and I also went to His House Church in Mayfield, Kentucky there. And they were glad to receive the donations. They really appreciated everything,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the National Guard directed him where to go. He took what he thought the victims would want, and he was right but still:

“They’re in need of canned goods and non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items,” Johnson said.

He says he wasn’t the only one bringing in supplies.

“There were people from different states, different ministries, they were coming in. You had 18 wheelers coming in,” Johnson said.

And those in need were there waiting their turn for supplies.

“You know, I’m bringing them in, and other people are bringing them in. They were also going out that quick as well,” Johnson said.

He took pictures of areas he could see while dropping off donations like:

“Downtown Mayfield, kind of what I’d actually been seeing on Good Morning America. A Methodist Church you had, I believe the Church of the Nazarene, and just other churches that were destroyed. Businesses, homes, you name it,” Johnson said.

Johnson plans another trip, and plans on bringing more immediate needs items, but considering the time of year, he wants to take something else as well.

“I’ll be heading down again Monday afternoon or Tuesday and I want to ensure that the kids have a good Christmas because I’m sure that quite a few have lost everything,” Johnson said.

If you’d like to donate non-perishable food items, toiletries or toys, you can take them to First Lite Nutrition at 212 North Fredonia Street in downtown Longview, and Southbound Nutrition at 1711 East End Boulevard in Marshall.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.