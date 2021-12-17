Denison man gets 80 years for child sex crimes

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was found guilty on several counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a child Thursday and will spend the next 80 years in prison.

Joe Richard Cortez, 55, was found guilty of one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and nine counts of sexual assault of a child.

Cortez came on law enforcement’s radar after the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office recieved a letter in 2019 from one of Cortez’ victims that young boys were being given drugs and alcohol by Cortez. Once under the influence, he would sexually abuse them.

“In court we identified 7 victims,” said Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Michael Sissney. “They were all very similar, it all started from the time they were 8, until they were 14 and went until their late teenage years.”

Cortez would throw parties for kids that didn’t have much parental supervision, Sissney said.

“At these parties he was giving these kids weed, alcohol and he was giving them what he would call ‘party pills.’ Turned out to be Ambien,” Sissney said.

Sissney said this abuse had gone on for at least 20 years.

“He was raping them,” Sissney said. “Raping them, forcing them to do sexual acts to him, the most depraved things you can imagine.”

Nikita Freeman was Cortez’ neighbor and said “there was always some kind of party or commotion” going on at his house.

“He was the worst neighbor I ever experienced in my life,” Freeman said. “I saw kids over there, little kids but I assumed they were related to him.”

Sissney said it’s unclear how these children came in contact with Cortez.

“These parties were filled with this one 50, 55 year-old-man and a bunch of teenage boys. There were no adults, there were very rarely any females there,” Sissney said.

Cortez was arrested in May of 2020, he did not testify during the sentencing.

