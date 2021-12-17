House fire in Chapel Hill area claims life of elderly woman

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has confirmed that firefighters found the body of an elderly woman inside a home that burned in the Chapel Hill of Smith County area Friday afternoon.

Brooks said they are trying to obtain a search warrant, and they are getting a justice of the peace on the scene.

The fire is at a home on Rolling Pines Drive. Firefighters are working on the fire both outside and inside the home.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the call came in around 12:33 p.m. Friday. When Brooks and Smith County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, flames were visible, showing in the northwest corner of the house.

Brooks and the deputies tried to kick down the door and rescue anyone that might have been inside the home. Shortly after that, firefighters arrived on the scene. Brooks and the deputies made it to a bedroom, but they were pushed back by the fire, Brooks said.

Eventually, the fire overran the firefighters. Brooks said fire crews went into what is called a “defensive attack.”

Jackson Heights VFD, Chapel Hill VFD, Whitehouse VFD are on the scene. Oncor has disconnected power to the home.

