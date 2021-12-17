Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

House fire in Chapel Hill area claims life of elderly woman

House fire to Chapel Hill
House fire to Chapel Hill((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has confirmed that firefighters found the body of an elderly woman inside a home that burned in the Chapel Hill of Smith County area Friday afternoon.

Brooks said they are trying to obtain a search warrant, and they are getting a justice of the peace on the scene.

The fire is at a home on Rolling Pines Drive. Firefighters are working on the fire both outside and inside the home.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said the call came in around 12:33 p.m. Friday. When Brooks and Smith County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, flames were visible, showing in the northwest corner of the house.

Brooks and the deputies tried to kick down the door and rescue anyone that might have been inside the home. Shortly after that, firefighters arrived on the scene. Brooks and the deputies made it to a bedroom, but they were pushed back by the fire, Brooks said.

Eventually, the fire overran the firefighters. Brooks said fire crews went into what is called a “defensive attack.”

Jackson Heights VFD, Chapel Hill VFD, Whitehouse VFD are on the scene. Oncor has disconnected power to the home.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the two vehicles caught fire.
DPS releases name of man killed in fiery crash near Tyler airport
Allen Sutton (bottom left) and Laneshia Young (bottom right) are charged in the death of...
Smith County grand jury indicts duo accused in beating, burning death of pregnant woman
Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine
Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs
Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack
The shooting was reported by several callers who heard gunshots.
1 shot, no suspect in custody in Tyler shooting Thursday night

Latest News

T.L.L. Temple Foundation selects two organizations which help people form small businesses for...
WEBXTRA: T.L.L. Temple Foundation selects two organizations which help people form small businesses
Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
WebXtra: Gilmer shows support as Buckeyes head off to state championship
Robert Halldorson (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Investigation into string of Ore City vehicle thefts widens after arrest