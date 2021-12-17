Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coaching changes at SFA open new opportunities for development next season

The Jacks prepare to get on the road to face off against Dixie State.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was no surprise to SFA head coach Colby Carthel that he would lose coaches on his staff after the Lumberjacks went 8-4 and making the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2014.

One of those losses was a one-score game to Texas Tech in September. Sonny Cumbie must have been impressed with the SFA defense because once hired by Louisiana Tech, the former Texas Tech Offensive Coordinator hired three SFA defensive coaches and one offensive coach.

SFA Defensive Coordinator Scott Power, Defensive Line Coach DeMarkus McFarland, Corner Back Coach Marcus Walker and Offensive Line Coach Nathan Young will look to build success in Ruston.

“You expect coaches to move on at some point,” Carthel said. ‘What is unique is that you had four coaches move to one program. What is even crazier is that we are going to play them next fall. It will be SFA West versus SFA East. Sonny Cumbie is a great friend of mine and has a lot of respect for us and what we are doing here. Fired up for those guys. We are friends for 364 days and next fall we will battle it out for one day in Ruston.”

Carthel will work to bring in a staff that can help replicate the results that the four were a part of on the field and off the field with recruiting. Both aspects have turned SFA around and have the Lumberjacks as a good landing sport for coaching candidates.

“When you have a coaching change it lets you go out and add to the piece that elevates the program,” Carthel said. “Change is not bad. It can be good if you do your due process. They can be the right people that are the rising tide to lift the ship. "

