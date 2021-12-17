Boil Water Notice issued for Turnertown area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Office of Emergency Management says a boil water notice has been issued for the Turnertown area south of Bunny’s Store in the New London Water System.

Due to conditions which occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify you. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact: Vicki Gerhardt at New London City Hall - 903-895-4466 or James Boggus, Director of Public Works - 903-987-0292

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.