Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Boil Water Notice issued for Turnertown area

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Office of Emergency Management says a boil water notice has been issued for the Turnertown area south of Bunny’s Store in the New London Water System.

Due to conditions which occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify you. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact: Vicki Gerhardt at New London City Hall - 903-895-4466 or James Boggus, Director of Public Works - 903-987-0292

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the two vehicles caught fire.
DPS releases name of man killed in fiery crash near Tyler airport
Allen Sutton (bottom left) and Laneshia Young (bottom right) are charged in the death of...
Smith County grand jury indicts duo accused in beating, burning death of pregnant woman
Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine
Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs
Michael Oder
Man charged with murder after Lufkin man dies from baseball bat attack
The shooting was reported by several callers who heard gunshots.
1 shot, no suspect in custody in Tyler shooting Thursday night

Latest News

Clockwise from top left: Graciela Perez, Martin Guzman, Stuart Hendricks, Blanca Guzman.
4 accused of running illegal poker room in Smith County
Smith's work includes furniture within the houses and even a magazine inside the outhouse
Lufkin’s Texas Forestry Museum displays handmade early 1900s home exhibit
Hempstead ISD bus crash kills one adult
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,437 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas