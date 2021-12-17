Affidavit: Livingston man beat father to death

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man broke into his father’s home and assaulted him when the father got home, killing him, according to recently released documents.

Lynnie Ray Chatman, 41, is charged with capital murder. He was booked into the Polk County Jail on Dec. 1 and is held on several other charges. His collective bond totals more than $1 million.

According to an arrest affidavit recently obtained by KTRE, Chatman and his girlfriend, Brooke Cormier, wrecked the Jeep of Chatman’s father, Leonard Earl Chatman, 64, on Nov. 17, in the city of Liberty. Both had outstanding warrants. Chatman had fled the scene after the wreck but Cormier remained at the scene.

Both suspects were arrested on Nov. 29. Chatman was not cooperative with the murder investigation but Cormier spoke to investigators, according to the affidavit. According to the affidavit, Cormier said Chatman had forced himself into his father’s home, located at 14130 FM 350 North, on Nov. 16. When he was trying to leave, the father came home and Chatman began assaulting his father and stomping him while on the ground. Chatman then removed the Jeep keys and wallet from his father and they left. Cormier said Chatman used his father’s credit card to purchase several items.

Investigators searched the Jeep and found the victim’s wallet and prescription glasses, containing blood evidence, inside.

