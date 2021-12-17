Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
12 Days of Christmas recipes: 5-ingredient apple-cranberry cake by Mama Steph

5-ingredient apple-cranberry cake by Mama Steph
5-ingredient apple-cranberry cake by Mama Steph(KLTV/KTRE)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today’s recipe is five ingredients packed full of flavor, and it couldn’t be easier to make.

5-ingredient apple-cranberry cake

6 cups of fruit (I used five cups chopped apples and 1 cup fresh cranberries)

1 1/2 sticks of butter, melted

1 yellow cake mix

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees, and spray a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.

Wash, core and chop apples. (I used Granny Smith, as they hold up well to baking) If using fresh cranberries, wash them, as well.

Place the fruit across the bottom of the baking dish. Combine the cinnamon and sugar, and then sprinkle evenly over the fruit. Toss the fruit a bit to help settle the cinnamon sugar.

Sprinkle the cake mix evenly over the fruit. Shake the dish to help the cake mix settle.

Pour the butter evenly over the whole mixture.

Bake 45 to 50 minutes, until top is golden brown, bubbly around the edges, and not wet in the center of the top.

Allow to cool 15 minutes before serving; top with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.

