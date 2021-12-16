WEBXTRA: Tyler church give students at Andy Woods Elementary new bicycles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Andy Woods Elementary School students’ received a brand-new bicycle given to them by members of the Pollard United Methodist Church.

This is the tenth year for the donation and the church provides to one boy and one girl from each grade level with a bicycle. Teachers get to nominate one boy and one girl for having good behavior and leadership qualities to be in the running.

Members of the church were there to deliver the bikes and help teach kids to ride and fit helmets.

