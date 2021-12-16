Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Tyler church give students at Andy Woods Elementary new bicycles

By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Andy Woods Elementary School students’ received a brand-new bicycle given to them by members of the Pollard United Methodist Church.

This is the tenth year for the donation and the church provides to one boy and one girl from each grade level with a bicycle. Teachers get to nominate one boy and one girl for having good behavior and leadership qualities to be in the running.

Members of the church were there to deliver the bikes and help teach kids to ride and fit helmets.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Daniel and Erin Dennis. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County parents arrested after toddler found dead in home
Smoke is seen coming from an abandoned building on the corner of East Erwin and Thompson.
Tyler firefighters avoid injury after falling through floor of burning abandoned building, rescue several occupants
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler police respond to armed man on Moore Drive
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
Marshall woman killed in crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Michael Oder
Lufkin man dies 8 days after baseball bat attack
WEBXTRA: Tyler church give students at Andy Woods Elementary new bicycles
WEBXTRA: Tyler church give students at Andy Woods Elementary new bicycles
Allen Sutton (bottom left) and Laneshia Young (bottom right) are charged in the death of...
Smith County grand jury indicts duo accused in beating, burning death of pregnant woman
One of the two vehicles caught fire.
DPS releases name of man killed in fiery crash near Tyler airport