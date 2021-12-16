Tyler ISD helps pass bill improving plumbing education opportunities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler ISD executive director helped pass new legislation that will help make it easier for students to learn plumbing and for plumbers to earn their licenses.

An amendment to House Bill 636 filed by Texas House Rep. Matt Schaefer rewrites the law in place of how plumbers get their licenses.

“The law did not allow a high school or community college program to count towards the license,” Schaefer said. “Because of red tape and strict regulation over the years, Texas has not opened up the plumbing industry to enough people, and that is going to change with this new law.”

Previously, students would need 4,000 hours working as an apprentice under the supervision of a master plumber, which could take several years. Now, the program allows students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in school and the course goes towards those hours.

“You’re going to cut at least two years off that time frame where you can have young people in their early 20′s literally owning their own businesses,” Tyler ISD Executive Director of College and Career Gary Brown said.

Brown played a role in the passing of the bill.

“I had the opportunity. along with one of our local plumbers. to go down and speak before the licensing committee,” Brown said. “To speak to the benefits of offering this in our high schools, what it would mean to our students, to our program, and ultimately to get more plumbers out into the workforce.”

“There was as shortage of plumbers before the winter storm but the winter storm made everybody realize just how bad the shortage really is,” Rep. Schaefer said. “A student would be able to start this program, and go into high school or go into community college, and when they were finished, take the Tradesman Plumbers License and be making easily 20 dollars an hour right off the bat.”

Tyler ISD will begin this program in the fall and will be one of the first districts in the state.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.