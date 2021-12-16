Trial delayed for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A Texas judge has delayed the murder trial of a former police officer who is charged with fatally shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home in 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot in her home. (Source: Jefferson family photo/CNN)

Aaron Dean’s trial in the killing of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth had been set for Jan. 10. Judge David Hagerman on Wednesday granted a defense motion to postpone the trial because two experts were unavailable to testify in January.

Hagerman tentatively rescheduled the trial for May 9. Pretrial motions, including a defense request to move the trial out of Tarrant County, are set for May 2.

