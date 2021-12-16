Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Get ready for yet another warm and muggy day today as highs look to range anywhere from the middle 70s to near 80 degrees! Skies will remain mostly cloudy today as well, and showers and a few stronger thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, primarily for areas along and north of I-20, so please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella handy. Widespread severe weather is not likely, but a few stronger storms will be capable of some strong to severe wind gusts and pocket change hail up to the size of quarters. This very low severe threat will essentially drop to zero once we get into the evening hours tonight. On Friday we will try to dry out a bit, but a few showers here and there will be possible at times during the first half of the day. Widespread showers and storms will become likely after midnight on Saturday morning as our next strong cold front rushes through East Texas. Some stronger wind gusts will be possible at times, as well as some very heavy rainfall so be sure to remain weather alert and be extra safe if you have to hit the roads early that day. Temperatures will also be “upside down” on Saturday as we will see our highs for the day in the morning ahead of the front and temps will cool behind the front in the afternoon. Skies will partially clear out on Sunday as highs sit cool in the middle 50s. Scattered rain looks to return on Monday before skies totally dry out by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

