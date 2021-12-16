Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Warm, and Windy for the rest of the night. As a weak cold front moves into the far northern sections of East Texas late tomorrow, we are looking at a chance for showers and isolated thundershowers to develop during the morning hours...slowly tapering off during the day. There is a Marginal Risk, or 5% chance, for a few storms to become strong with gusty thunderstorm winds. Most of these should remain north of I-20. We will monitor these for you closely. Another, much stronger cold front moves into East Texas early on Saturday morning around sunrise bringing with it a chance for more showers/thundershowers, even a few isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler air filters into East Texas throughout the day on Saturday and a few showers remain possible during the afternoon. Much more seasonal weather is expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week before we start warming up once again. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has not placed any portion of East Texas under a severe weather threat on Saturday morning...but, as always, we will monitor this for you. Have a great Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.