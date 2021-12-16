Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance

Kimberlyn Snider made a court appearance Thursday morning.
Kimberlyn Snider made a court appearance Thursday morning.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A former principal at Neches ISD appeared in court Thursday morning.

District Judge Deborah Evans moved the trial announcement for Kimberlyn Ann Snider to Feb. 25. Trial is set for March 14.

Snider was in court Thursday for a trial announcement. Evans said those in jail will take priority on trial dates.

Snider is charged with five counts of official oppression and tampering with evidence.

Her criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.” She was arrested on the charge in February.

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury for allegedly interfering with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor.(Jail photo)

Snider was put on administrative leave in July.

