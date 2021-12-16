Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall man arrested for October shooting

A 33-year-old Marshall man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that took place in October 2021.(Marshall Police Department)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 33-year-old Marshall man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that took place in October 2021.

According to a press release from The City of Marshall Brian George, 33 of Marshall was arrested on December 13th, with two outstanding warrants stemming from an incident that occurred on October 18, 2021.

Marshall Police patrol officers were dispatched to the area of East Houston Street and Doty Street in regards to multiple gunshots from vehicles said, officials. There was property damage from the gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The Marshall Police Department detectives investigating the incident determined that George was a participant in this shooting incident, the department obtained an arrest warrant for Deadly Conduct and another arrest warrant for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

This investigation is ongoing and detectives anticipate filing additional charges in this case, said officials.

