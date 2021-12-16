Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man indicted after 3 bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in...
Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in Arizona, has ties to Pima County.(Tarrant County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A grand jury in Texas has returned a capital murder indictment against a man authorities have said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster earlier this year.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office says Jason Thornburg was indicted Monday on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis. Their bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth in September.

According to his arrest warrant, in addition to confessing to their kllings, he also confessed to earlier killing his roommate and girlfriend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Daniel and Erin Dennis. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County parents arrested after toddler found dead in home
Smoke is seen coming from an abandoned building on the corner of East Erwin and Thompson.
Tyler firefighters avoid injury after falling through floor of burning abandoned building, rescue several occupants
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler police respond to armed man on Moore Drive
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
Marshall woman killed in crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Witnesses say a crime defendant punched and attacked a bailiff, prosecutor and judge after...
Witnesses: Fraud defendant triggers Texas courtroom brawl
Michael Oder
Lufkin man dies 8 days after baseball bat attack
Man's best friend was reunited with his Texas family after missing for months in the wilds of...
Texas dog missing in Michigan for months finally is found
A Texas judge has delayed the murder trial of a former police officer who is charged with...
Trial delayed for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home