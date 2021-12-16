Longview ISD hands out bonus checks to teachers

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview ISD gives out bonus checks to teachers((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum, Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Being a teacher can sometimes really pay off.

Thursday at Longview High School, Longview ISD gave out bonus checks to teachers.

At least one teacher from each district campus received a pretty big bonus in their December paycheck. A few high performing teachers will get an extra $30,000.

“This money all comes out of the district fund balance. This is all local money that the board of trustees can spend on anything they want. They chose to do this. There’s a number of them that will be getting a check today for $18,000. That doesn’t include campus distinctions which were actually paid out electronically last night,” said Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox.

The bonuses came from the Longview Incentive for Teachers, or LIFT program, and the Texas Education Agency’s teacher incentive allotment.

