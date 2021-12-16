Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge rejects plea deal for man accused of attempted sexual assault near Tyler school

Desi Griffith, 21, of Tyler, was arrested in 2017 after he was accused of attempting to sexually assault a person near a Tyler school.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has rejected a proposed plea deal for a man accused of attempting sexual assault in 2017.

Desi Griffith, 21, entered a guilty plea to the charge but Judge Austin Reeve Jackson rejected the plea deal drawn between Griffith’s attorney and state prosecutors. The state offered, and the defense accepted, a sentence of four years of deferred adjudication with a requirement to register as a sex offender and to receive counseling. The state recommended this on the basis that, were Griffith to undergo a trial, he would be immediately eligible for parole even if given the maximum sentence of 10 years, thus affording the state less supervision than under deferred adjudication.

Jackson, however, disagreed with the terms deal and offered no recommendation of his own. The hearing adjourned with the defense and prosecution agreeing to make a second attempt at a plea deal.

Griffith was 17 when he was initially arrested in 2017 on accusations of attempting to sexually assault a female near Andy Woods Elementary.

Previous reporting:

Teenager jailed after bike theft, attempted sexual assault near Tyler school

