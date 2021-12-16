Jarvis Christian College becomes a university with addition of masters degrees

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas college has officially received university status with new accreditation and approval to offer masters degrees.

On December 7, Jarvis Christian College was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to offer a masters degree in business administration and a masters of science in criminal justice. It took a five year plan for the approval starting with the Jarvis Christian College board of trustees and two years for the planning by the faculty and a committee and application approval.

Students will now have the opportunity to stay at Jarvis while they pursue their masters.

“What offering masters degrees does is it allows us to expand our mission and expand that service in terms of another level. Now, not only are we approved to offer bachelors and associates degrees, we are also approved to offer masters degrees as well. It allows us to further our scope in our service to students,” said Cleopatra Allen, Assistant to the Provost and Director of Academic Initiatives at Jarvis.

The masters program in business administration and masters in criminal justice is scheduled to start in January 2023. With the new accreditation, Jarvis is now considered a university. If the board of trustees approves, the name of the school may be changed to reflect this.

