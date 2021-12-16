Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gilmer Buckeyes react to college football signings

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at San Antonio just grew by one East Texan as Gilmer’s quarterback Brandon Tennison signed his letter of intent to play for the Roadrunners.

Tennison landed in the Alamo city with some familiarity waiting for him, led by Gilmer native and its former high school iconic coach Jeff Gilmer.

“Those are coaches I’ve wanted to be coached by ever since I was in intermediate, grade school things like that,” Tennison said. “And whenever I went down there for a visit, they made me feel at home. And I usually don’t leave, leave leave Gilmer for stuff like that. And whenever I went down there was something different, so I loved it.”

Gilmer’s head football coach Alan Metzel said called this a “special opportunity.”

“When (Brandon) was in elementary Jeff was the coach here you know, he coached his cousins that sort of thing went to school with his dad so those connections they are deep around here,” Metzel said. “They are tight and so for Brandon to get to go play for for Jeff or Kurt, coach turners down there as a consultant that’s a pretty special opportunity.”

