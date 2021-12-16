East Texas man found guilty of 2017 murder in Florida

MONROE COUNTY, Florida (KLTV) - A Florida jury found Billy Baker guilty of the 2017 murder of a Gilmer woman pulled from the water in Key West.

Billy Baker was found guilty of second-degree murder and will be held without bond.

On Aug. 4, 2017, Candice Cooper, 38, of Gilmer was pulled from the water on Smather’s Beach on Aug. 4, 2017, by Baker.

Baker reported to police at the time that he was out swimming a distance from her when he noticed her floating and unresponsive in the water.

