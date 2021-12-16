Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas man found guilty of 2017 murder in Florida

Billy Baker (Source: Upshur County Judicial records 2018)
Billy Baker (Source: Upshur County Judicial records 2018)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Florida (KLTV) - A Florida jury found Billy Baker guilty of the 2017 murder of a Gilmer woman pulled from the water in Key West.

Billy Baker was found guilty of second-degree murder and will be held without bond.

On Aug. 4, 2017, Candice Cooper, 38, of Gilmer was pulled from the water on Smather’s Beach on Aug. 4, 2017, by Baker.

Baker reported to police at the time that he was out swimming a distance from her when he noticed her floating and unresponsive in the water.

Previous: ETX man charged with murder after Gilmer woman pulled from water in Key West

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Daniel and Erin Dennis. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County parents arrested after toddler found dead in home
Smoke is seen coming from an abandoned building on the corner of East Erwin and Thompson.
Tyler firefighters avoid injury after falling through floor of burning abandoned building, rescue several occupants
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler police respond to armed man on Moore Drive
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine
Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs

Latest News

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo in "West Side Story."
The Stew Review: Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ breathes new life into classic musical
Michael Oder
Lufkin man dies 8 days after baseball bat attack
Jarvis Christian College
Jarvis Christian College becomes a university with addition of masters degrees
Kimberlyn Snider made a court appearance Thursday morning.
Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance