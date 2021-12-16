Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DPS releases name of man killed in fiery wreck near Tyler airport

One of the two vehicles caught fire.
One of the two vehicles caught fire.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday.

Dennis Criner, 54 of Tyler, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health East Texas - Tyler following a 6:50 p.m. crash on Highway 64, five miles outside Tyler.

According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, Criner was traveling eastbound on SH 65 while a second driver was traveling westbound on the same roadway. According to officials, the second driver was traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control on the wet roadway and crossed into the eastbound lane where their vehicle was struck by Criner’s vehicle.

The second driver was also transported to UT Health East Texas - Tyler and remains in serious condition.

The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Daniel and Erin Dennis. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County parents arrested after toddler found dead in home
Smoke is seen coming from an abandoned building on the corner of East Erwin and Thompson.
Tyler firefighters avoid injury after falling through floor of burning abandoned building, rescue several occupants
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler police respond to armed man on Moore Drive
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
Marshall woman killed in crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
Marshall woman killed in crash with 18-wheeler
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
The wreck is outside Loop 323
2-vehicle wreck congesting traffic on Hwy 64 West outside Loop 323 in Tyler